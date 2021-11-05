Aaron Rodgers unvaccinated: QB upset with ‘woke mob’ backlash

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates after an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Packers won 24-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Two days after reports announced Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and would be missing Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to him being unvaccinated, Rodgers told his side of the story.

He joined the Pat McAfee Show on Friday to discuss his reasoning for being unvaccinated and his issues with the backlash he has received.

“I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now,” Rodgers said. “So, before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I would like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself.”

Rodgers said he spoke with his good friend Joe Rogan on how to recover from COVID-19.

"This vaccine is revolutionary however we don't know a whole lot about it. For the media taking shots at me you now know my story so quit lying about me.. personal health decisions in my opinion should be private" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/CxovoT7Icw — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 5, 2021

Rogan had previously said he tested positive following a show in Tampa and said he took “all kinds of meds,” including monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin (a horse dewormer not approved to treat COVID-19), Z-Pak and prednisone. He also got a NAD drip and a vitamin drip three days in a row.

Rodgers claimed to have done his own research and that he has an allergy to an ingredient in the mRNA Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, and sought alternative treatments for “what was best for my body.”

“I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something. Health is not a one-size-fits-all for everybody,” Rodgers said.

"I'm not an anti-vaxx, flat-earther.. I have an allergy to an ingredient that's in the mRNA vaccines. I found a long term immunization protocol to protect myself & I'm very proud of the research that went into that" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/FDMmI5rZmO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 5, 2021

Rodgers approached the NFLPA during the summer seeking approval of the treatment he took, details of which have not been made public. Dr. Thom Mayer, the union’s medical director, consulted with Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer, and with infectious disease consultants jointly agreed upon by the NFL and the union. They determined that Rodgers’ treatment did not meet the qualifications or protocols to be considered a vaccine.

Rodgers has been required to wear a mask at the Packers’ facility and to follow protocols designed for unvaccinated players. He is one of about 5% of the league’s players considered unvaccinated.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.