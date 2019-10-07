A-State’s Grace Earns Second Consecutive Sun Belt Weekly Award

JONESBORO, Ark. (News release) – Arkansas State senior punter Cody Grace was named the Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday for the second consecutive week following his performance in the Red Wolves’ road game at Georgia State.

Grace, a Ray Guy Award semifinalist as both a sophomore and junior, pinned Georgia State inside its own 20-yard line four time on five punts, while also recording three punts of at least 50 yards and averaging 49.0 yards per attempt.

The Perth, Western Australia, native had two punts travel 59 yards, just three shy of his career long, and had another cover 53 yards. His four punts inside the 20-yard line were only one short of his career high recorded against New Mexico State in 2017.

Grace has punted 34 times for 1,488 yards this season, averaging 43.8 yards per attempt with a Sun Belt-high 13 punts covering at least 50 yards. He has placed a league-best 14 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line as well.

Arkansas State is in the midst of an open week after beginning their season with six consecutive Saturday games. The Red Wolves return to action Thursday, Oct. 17, with a home game against Louisiana that will be televised on ESPNU.