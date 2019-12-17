A-State’s Bayless named Sporting News All-American

JONESBORO, Ark. (News release) – Arkansas State wide receiver Omar Bayless has been tabbed a 2019 Sporting News College Football All-American, it was announced Tuesday.

Bayless has already been named an All-American by the Associated Press (AP) and the Walter Camp Football Foundation this year. Bayless has now been named to three of the five prestigious teams used to determine consensus All-America status.

Bayless was one of four players chosen at the wide receiver position as the list complied of 52 of the nation’s top-players.

Also, a 2019 Pro Football Focus (PFF) Honorable Mention pick and the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, Bayless ended the regular season with 84 receptions for 1,473 yards and 16 touchdowns while also adding a pair of blocked kicks. His two blocked kicks are tied for the most in the nation, while he ranks second in both receiving touchdowns and yards and tied for 12th in receptions per game (7.0).

Bayless has set the single-season Arkansas State and Sun Belt records for receiving yards and touchdowns and 100-yard receiving games (7). His 84 catches stand as the third most in school history. Even with one game still left to play, Bayless is already one of just 19 players this century to combine for at least 84 receptions, 16 receiving touchdowns and 1,473 in a single season.

Additionally, Bayless is Arkansas State’s all-time career leader for touchdown receptions with 25, a total that also ranks second as the second most ever by a Sun Belt Conference player. He has 168 career receptions and 2,595 receiving yards to his credit, which stand as the second and third most in school history, respectively.

