A-State arrives in Montgomery, continues Camellia Bowl prep

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (News release) – The Arkansas State Football team has arrived in Montgomery Ala., and will continue its on-field prep for its ninth consecutive bowl game which is set for Saturday at 4:30 p.m. against Florida International (FIU).

The players received their team bowl gifts and were to take part in their first Camellia Bowl event in a fun night of bowling, fellowship, food, music and more at Bama Lanes. The Red Wolves will participate in two more Camellia Bowl activities Thursday, including a Rosa Parks Museum tour at 9 a.m. and a BBQ dinner at the River Walk Stadium at 5:30 p.m.

Two years ago, I thought it was an unbelievable trip for our guys,” said A-State head football coach Blake Anderson. “The hospitality that we got from the community was unbelievable. Everything other than the outcome of the game two years ago was perfect. We would like to take another shot at it to try and get a better outcome than the last.”

The team completed the regular season with a 7-5 overall record and a 5-3 finish Sun Belt Conference. The squad has now gone nine consecutive seasons with earning seven or more victories.

A-State checked into its team hotel, the Renaissance Montgomery, after arrival and had a meeting with bowl officials to become more familiar with the plans for their stay in Montgomery. Prior to their arrival in Montgomery, the team enjoyed lunch at Steel’s Dive in Tupelo, Miss.,

“We have been fortunate enough to be invited to every contract bowl game that the Sun Belt has had,” said Vice Chancellor for intercollegiate Athletics Terry Mohajir. “I can tell you that with great certainty and a lot of confidence that this bowl is one of the best.”

Arkansas State will hold its first official bowl practice Wednesday, Dec. 18 at Huntingdon College’s W. James Samford Jr. Stadium at 11 a.m.

Arkansas State holds a 6-2 all-time record against Florida International in a series that dates back to the 2005 season. A-State won the first three meetings, as well as the last two played in 2011 and 2012. Both FIU wins in the series have been by a touchdown or less, while five of A-State’s six victories have been by at least 14 points.

The matchup will mark the first time that the Red Wolves have played a Conference USA opponent since playing Middle Tennessee in the 2017 Camellia Bowl.

KARK Note:

Jay Bir will be in Montgomery to lead our bowl coverage, beginning Thursday night on KARK 4 News at 10.