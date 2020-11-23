A-State and UCA game schedules upset after event canceled due to COVID-19 in Mississippi

OXFORD, Miss.- Arkansas State was scheduled to play Jackson State, The University of Central Arkansas, and Ole Miss in the multi-team event known as the Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic, but that event has now been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Ole Miss men’s basketball program. The event was scheduled for November 25 through 27.

A-State will now attempt to reschedule games with Jackson State and UCA.

“This is obviously disappointing, but the safety of our student-athletes is paramount,” said A-State head coach Mike Balado. “We are hopeful we can get games rescheduled with Jackson State and Central Arkansas, but we will keep the safety of our student-athletes at the forefront of any decision.”

