2022 Super Bowl odds: Here are the early lines for all 32 NFL teams

(COVERS) – Super Bowl LV has come and gone, with Tom Brady cementing his status as the GOAT after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rolled to a dominant 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Always looking forward, sportsbooks are already focused on odds to win the Super Bowl in 2022.

Despite a thorough and dominant Super Bowl LV victory, Tampa Bay is not the favorites to win in 2022. That would be the SB55 runner-up Kansas City Chiefs, who oddsmakers have tabbed as the early betting favorites.

Odds updated Feb. 7, 2021.

Team Odds to win Super Bowl 56 Kansas City Chiefs +550 Green Bay Packers +900 Buffalo Bills +1,000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1,000 Baltimore Ravens +1,200 Los Angeles Rams +1,300 San Francisco 49ers +1,500 New Orleans Saints +1,600 Seattle Seahawks +1,800 Cleveland Browns +2,000 Indianapolis Colts +2,200 Dallas Cowboys +2,500 Pittsburgh Steelers +2,500 Miami Dolphins +2,800 Tennessee Titans +2,800 Los Angeles Chargers +3,000 Atlanta Falcons +4,000 Arizona Cardinals +4,000 New England Patriots +4,500 Minnesota Vikings +5,000 Jacksonville Jaguars +5,500 Washington Football Team +6,000 Philadelphia Eagles +6,000 Carolina Panthers +6,600 Las Vegas Raiders +6,600 New York Giants +7,000 Chicago Bears +7,500 New York Jets +8,500 Cincinnati Bengals +9,000 Denver Broncos +10,000 Detroit Lions +12,500 Houston Texans +15,000

How to Read Super Bowl Odds

Sportsbooks release NFL futures odds pretty much as soon the confetti is falling to mark the end of the previous football season. There are many ways to wager on NFL futures, but picking the outright winner of the Super Bowl is definitely the most popular. During the offseason and preseason, you’ll be able to get a nice plus-money price on basically any team in the NFL, as there is so much uncertainty around what will happen next year.

Super Bowl Futures odds will usually look like this:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +160

This means that on a $100 bet, you’ll stand to win $160 should Brady win again. As Kansas City is the favorite, you will see a minus sign (-) ahead of its odds.

Kansas City Chiefs -180

This means that if you wagered on the Chiefs at that price, you would need to bet $180 to profit $100 on Mahomes & Co. pulling off the repeat.

Of course, futures odds are a fluid market. They can change every day based on news, injuries, suspensions, etc. And they will certainly change based around big NFL events, such as free agency and the draft. For example, a devastating injury to a starting quarterback on any of the top teams in the league would likely cause them to plummet down the futures odds board.

All the odds seen above are in American format. Should you find decimal format or fractional format easier to read, simply convert the odds using our simple odds converter tool.