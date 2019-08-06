2019 lineup for Little Rock Touchdown Club

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – On Tuesday, the Little Rock Touchdown Club announced its 2019 speakers at a news conference in the Simmons River Market building auditorium in downtown Little Rock.

Little Rock Touchdown Club President and Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame inductee David Bazzel said that University of Arkansas Head Football Coach Chad Morris will kick off the club’s 16th season on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at the DoubleTree Hotel. This is the first time in 14 years the Little Rock Touchdown Club weekly luncheons will take place downtown. The Little Rock Touchdown Club serves as the Arkansas chapter for the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame, partnering with Simmons Bank as its lead sponsor.

“Simmons is proud to continue our relationship with the Little Rock Touchdown Club for a sixth season,” said George Makris, the chairman and CEO of Simmons First National Corporation. “The excellence, high performance and sportsmanship that this organization celebrates resonate strongly with Simmons’ values.”

The Little Rock Touchdown Club meets at the DoubleTree Hotel, located at 424 W. Markham St. in Little Rock. Membership dues start at $75 and can be paid online at LRTouchdown.com. Lunch is served at 11 a.m. each week with the program beginning at 11:50 a.m. The Little Rock Touchdown Club began in August 2004 when a small group gathered at what was then the Little Rock Hilton to discuss football. The club now has more than 400 members.

Other 2019 speakers include:

Tuesday, Aug. 20: Chad Morris

Monday, Aug. 26: Ryan Mallett

Tuesday, Sept. 3: Mark Richt

Monday, Sept. 9: Bobby Petrino

Monday, Sept. 16: Dan Hampton

Monday, Sept. 23: Hunter Yurachek

Monday, Sept. 30, Bill Snyder

Monday, Oct. 7: Urban Meyer

Monday, Oct. 14: Bill Montgomery

Monday, Oct. 21: Houston Nutt

Monday, Oct. 28: Nathan Brown

Monday, Nov. 4: Blake Anderson

Monday, Nov. 11: SWC Hall of Fame

Monday, Nov. 18: Greg Sankey

Monday, Nov. 25: Bill Curry

Monday, Jan. 9: Herschel Walker