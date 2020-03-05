Super Mario Sock It 4Ward Benefiting Trust Tree

Go Bid

If you played Super Mario Brothers, Mario Brothers, or Mario Kart on Nintendo, these novelty socks are for you. The crew socks have Mario on the calf saying, “It’s-a me, Mario!” 100% of the purchasing price for these will go to March’s Sock It 4Ward charity recipient, Trust Tree. And the Red River Auto Group will match the purchase with a donation identical to the purchase price.

Trust Tree uplifts and inspires girls in Central Arkansas through the Music and arts. This relatively, young organization provides programs and summer camps for girls to build self-esteem, develop leadership skills, and express creativity. Trust Tree awards scholarships to over 50% of their campers each year to ensure their programs are accessible to girls from diverse backgrounds. You can find more on Trust Tree on their website. Or see videos on their Youtube Channel.

So, bid now or buy them outright for $100. The Socktion runs from 6 AM CST, Friday March 6, until 7 am CDT, Monday, March 9.



Remember, whatever you bid, will be doubled thanks to the generosity of the Red River Auto Group. Bid Here