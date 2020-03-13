Pie Day Pie Socks Sock It 4Ward Benefiting The Trust Tree

Click Here to start your bidding.

Whether your first exposure to Mr. Potato Head was a plastic toy with interchangeable pieces of his face, arms and legs, and head coverings that hit the markets in the 1950s or not until Toy Story was released in 1995, you know and love the quirkiness and fun this toy and character brings. What a great talker/conversation piece these socks can be. That's why Pat Walker is auctioning off an identical pair of the socks he is wearing Friday, February 28, on KARK 4 News. And 100% of the purchase price will go to the Gaines House.

The Gaines House, located in downtown Little Rock, provides a safe and supportive transitional residence for homeless women with mental, physical, or behavioral health disability, and works to empower them to achieve independence. The good news is that they never age out. You can learn more about The Gaines House at https://www.thegaineshouse.org/. So, bid today, support the Gaines House, and come back to check the bidding before Monday, March 2, at 6 AM to see if you need to outbid the person who outbid you. You have three days. Go!

