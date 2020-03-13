Pie Day Pie Socks Sock It 4Ward Benefiting The Trust Tree

1  of  2
Saturday, March 14 (3.14), is Pie Day for the mathematical constant Pi, 3.14159265358979323846 …which is a ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. So, this is for all the math geeks out there.

100% of the purchasing price for these will go to March’s Sock It 4Ward charity recipient, Trust Tree. Trust Tree uplifts and inspires girls in Central Arkansas through the Music and arts. This relatively, young organization provides programs and summer camps for girls to build self-esteem, develop leadership skills, and express creativity. Trust Tree awards scholarships to over 50% of their campers each year to ensure their programs are accessible to girls from diverse backgrounds. You can find more on Trust Tree on their website. So, bid now or buy them outright for $100. The Socktion will end at 6 am CDT, Monday, March 9.

