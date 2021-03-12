Pat Walker’s Weather Map Socks Sock It 4Ward Benefiting Immerse

|Start Bidding
Get Pat Walker’s Weather Map Socks! These socks designed by Rock ‘Em Socks features bright radar imagery, isobars, and wind barbs. They are totally geeky and perfect for the weather enthusiast. “Weather” you’re a faithful weather viewer at home, a storm chaser, or just love all things weather, these socks are calling your name. Or they’re calling the name of someone you know. So, bid now! Or get them now for $150 by using the “Buy Now” option.
In this Sock It 4Ward Campaign, sponsored by the Red River Auto Group, 100% of the selling price is once again going to Immerse. Immerse supports youth from crisis age 14-24, including runaway and homeless youth, youth who have aged out of foster care, and youth who have experienced trafficking or other forms of abuse. Everything they do is designed to help youth heal from past trauma and pursue their goals, from increasing their well-being and connecting with caring adults, to securing safe and stable housing and working toward a degree or job. Since its founding ten years ago, Immerse has impacted over 1000 youth in crisis move from crisis. You can find learn more about Immerse at immersearkansas.org.
Bidding starts at $10, and there is a “Buy Now” Option for $150. In Sock It 4Ward the goal is to raise as much money as possible for the selected charity (Immerse in this case). So, let’s get that bidding to take off or just go ahead and be generous and make that $150 purchase to help Immerse fill in the gaps to catch those who fall into them and help them turn around to be overcomers.
