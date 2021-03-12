Pat Walker’s Weather Map Socks Sock It 4Ward Benefiting Immerse

Go Bid

The morning shift in news means a 1:00, 2:00, or 3:00 AM alarm every morning. That means our KARK-4 TODAY crew needs that caffeine to be awake, alert and happy for you when the show starts at 4 AM. For most, that means coffee, but Pat Walker cannot stand the taste of coffee. So, he drinks Diet Coke for the caffeine, and "Just for the taste of it."

These Diet Coke socks were donated by a KARK-4 TODAY viewer, Angie Moore Hudnall, who obviously knows how much Pat loves Diet Coke. 100% of the selling price of these socks will go to Immerse, the local charity Pat has picked to be the February beneficiary. You can start your bidding here. Bidding starts at $10, but you can buy them outright with the "Buy Now" Option for $150. Bidding opens at 6 AM, Friday, February 12, 2021 and closes 6 AM, Monday, February 15, 2021.

Immerse supports youth from crisis age 14-24, including runaway and homeless youth, youth who have aged out of foster care, and youth who have experienced trafficking or other forms of abuse. Everything they do is designed to help youth heal from past trauma and pursue their goals, from increasing their well-being and connecting with caring adults, to securing safe and stable housing and working toward a degree or job.