Pat Walker’s Tropical Fruit Socks Sock It 4Ward for Alzheimer’s Arkansas

GO HERE TO BID

Summer is here and Arkansas has had plenty of tropical weather with water falling from the sky over the last week. So, let’s “socktion” off these Tropical Fruit socks for Alzheimer’s Arkansas.

GO HERE TO BID

Nearly every family at some time and in some way is affected by Alzheimer’s or dementia. Alzheimer’s Arkansas supports the families and caregivers of Alzheimer’s and other dementia patients with financial assistance grants, care groups, workshops, educational resources and other creative activities. You can find more at alzark.org.

So, bid on my Tropical Fruit socks to support this great charity in Arkansas. Another way you can support Alzheimer’s Arkansas is by participating in the 2 Mile Water Fun Run & Walk this coming Saturday, July 24 at 7:30 at the LRAFB University Center. Register at ALZARK.ORG/H2GO.

Bidding will run from 6 AM, Tuesday, July 20 to 6 AM, Friday, July 23. Bidding starts at $10. You can skip the bidding by using the “Buy Now” option for $150. Because of the sponsorship from the Red River Auto Group the selling price will be matched. This will double the money raised for the Alzheimer’s Arkansas. So, place your bid now!

GO BID