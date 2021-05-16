Pat Walker’s “Sunny Side Up” Socks Sock It 4Ward for the Ken Brindley Memorial Foundation

Click Here to Bid

If you know me, you know I love eggs for breakfast. And there’s nothing much better than a fried egg sunny-side up! So, in this Sock It 4Ward I am auctioning off a pair of these “Sunny Side Up” socks from the brand, Two Left Feet. Place your bid!

This May, Sock It 4Ward is going for the Ken Brindley Memorial Foundation. While vacationing with his family in 2003, Ken Brindley rescued a boy and his father from rip current on a Florida Beach. The boy survived, but the father did not. Two days after the rescue ,while in ICU, Ken lost his life to drowning too. Today, Ken’s family carries on his give-all legacy with the Ken Brindley Memorial Foundation which has as its mission to increase swimming safety awareness by providing life jackets to water activity destinations and by providing swimming lessons to children across the state.

Bidding will run from 6 AM, Monday, May 17 to 6 AM, Thursday, May 20. Bidding starts at $10. You can skip the bidding by using the “Buy Now” option for $150. Because of the sponsorship from the Red River Auto Group. The selling price will be matched. This doubles the money raised for the Ken Brindley Memorial Foundation. So, go bid now!