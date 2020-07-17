Pat Walker’s “Space Jam” Sock It 4Ward Benefiting the Ken Brindley Memorial Foundation

Go Bid Now on Pat’s Space Jam Socks. (Bidding runs from 6:00 a.m. Friday, July 17 – 6:00 a.m. Monday, July 20.)

In July, Sock It 4Ward is benefiting the Ken Brindley Memorial Foundation. The foundation exists to educate everyone that drowning is preventable. They do this by promoting the use of life jackets, swim lessons, swim safety equipment, and scholarships. This is done to continue the good Samaritan legacy of Ken Brindley.

Ken Brindley and his children in 2002.

While vacationing with his family at Grayton Beach, Florida, Ken Brindley rushed into the water to help a boy caught in a rip current. After he brought the boy safely to shore, Ken returned to save the boy’s father who also was carried away by the rip current. Unfortunately, the father did not survive, and after two days in ICU, Ken Brindley also succomed to drowning.

The KBMF was created in Ken’s memory to start hard conversations to prevent drownings. They strive to be a voice heard in Arkansas and are working to provide life jackets, as well as building, supplying, and up-keeping life jacket loaner stations. They also want to provide swim lesson vouchers for years to come and make a difference in reducing the number of drownings in Arkansas.

The Foundation partners with the Arkansas Childeren’s Hospital, the Corps of Engineers, the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission, and various search and rescue groups to share resources and to collaborate on how to best serve the people of Arkansas with life jackets, water safety information and swimming lessons.



