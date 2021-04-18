Pat Walker’s Sock It 4Ward Woody from Toy Story Socks Benefiting RMHC of Arkansas

The opening bid starts at $10, and I do have the “Buy Now” option of $150. Remember, that 100% of the selling price will go to our local Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas. So, Bid Now! The socktion runs from Monday, April 19, 6 AM to Thursday, April 22, 6 AM.



RMHCA is a self-sustaining local nonprofit. Since all programs are provided at no cost to families and children, they must raise every penny locally to operate. All donations stay local and go to help families who are being served by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas. Each $25 donation allows a family a two-night stay in the the RMH. Families who stay at the House are asked if they can donate $10 per night, but many are unable to do so. So, all gifts are valuable.



The Ronald McDonald House Charities originally started in 1974 in Philadelphia and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas was started in 1981. The Ronald McDonald House of Arkansas is located steps away from Arkansas Children’s Hospital and within close driving distance of UAMS and Baptist Health Medical Center. This allows families to stay close to their child and provide the amenities of home. It is a home-away-from-home. This is so important especially when families cannot afford the cost of hotel stays. In addition to 32 private guest suites, the Ronald McDonald House has two large kitchens, an 80-seat dining room, lounge areas, indoor and outdoor play spaces, hair salon, basketball half-court, laundry facilities, a media room, and much more.



Bid on my socks now. Again, bidding starts at $10, but we want to raise so much more than that so, there is the “Buy Now” option of $150.



This April series of Sock It 4Ward started with the red and white striped Ronald McDonald socks which were actually donated by the RMHCA for the socktion. If you would like to make a donation to the RMHCA directly you can go to rmhcarkansas.org and click the picture of the circle of people “showing their stripes” (last picture in the pics) with the red and white socks. Then, when you get your socks, take a picture to “show your stripes” and share it with the RMHCA. The $25 donation will provide a family a two-night stay in the RMH.