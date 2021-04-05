Pat Walker’s Sock It 4Ward Ronald McDonald Socks Benefiting RMHC of Arkansas

Click Here To Bid

It’s time to “Show Your Stripes!” This Sock It 4Ward sponsored by Red River Auto Group pair of socks is a pair of red and white socks designed like the fun-loving clown himself, Ronald McDonald. They were donated by the Ronald McDonald House Charites of Arkansas, and this same charity is the beneficiary of Sock It 4Ward during the month of April.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities originally started in 1974 in Philadelphia and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas was started in 1981. The Ronald McDonald House of Arkansas is located steps away from Arkansas Children’s Hospital and within close driving distance of UAMS and Baptist Health Medical Center. This allows families to stay close to their child and provide the amenities of home. It is a home-away-from-home. This is so important especially when families cannot afford the cost of hotel stays. In addition to 32 private guest suites, the Ronald McDonald House has two large kitchens, an 80-seat dining room, lounge areas, indoor and outdoor play spaces, hair salon, basketball half-court, laundry facilities, a media room, and much more.

RMHCA is a self-sustaining local nonprofit. Since all programs are provided at no cost to families and children, they must raise every penny locally to operate. All donations stay local and go to help families who are being served by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas. Each $25 donation allows a family a two-night stay in the the RMH. Families who stay at the House are asked if they can donate $10 per night, but many are unable to do so. So, all gifts are valuable.

Bid on my socks now. Bidding starts at $10, but we want to raise so much more than that! And so, I have a Buy Now option of $150. Plus, if you miss out on having the winning bid you can get your own pair and show them off for $25. Just go to rmhcarkansas.org and click the picture of the circle of people “showing their stripes” just like the picture below. Just $25 alone provides a family a two-night stay in the RMH.

Go Bid! What are you waiting on?