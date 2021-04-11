Pat Walker’s Sock It 4Ward New Day Socks Benefiting RMHC of Arkansas

Click Here to Make Your Bid

It’s a “New Day!” That’s the name of these socks from Circle Socks. They were designed as a fund-raiser for Camp New Day in New Jersey which supports developmentally disabled adults. (The Circle Socks company is located in New Jersey). That’s a great cause. A portion of every sock purchased went to Camp New Day. So, these socks have already benefited Camp New Day, but now Pat is putting them to work to support Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas. RMHCA is his April beneficiary of Sock It 4Ward sponsored by the Red River Auto Group.



Bid on these socks now or exercise the “Buy Now” option of $150 to support our local Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas. They are navy blue with a golden yellow toe and heel with sunrises patterning the length of the socks, symbolizing a “New Day.”

RMHCA is a self-sustaining local nonprofit. Since all programs are provided at no cost to families and children, they must raise every penny locally to operate. All donations stay local and go to help families who are being served by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas. Each $25 donation allows a family a two-night stay in the the RMH. Families who stay at the House are asked if they can donate $10 per night, but many are unable to do so. So, all gifts are valuable.



The Ronald McDonald House Charities originally started in 1974 in Philadelphia and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas was started in 1981. The Ronald McDonald House of Arkansas is located steps away from Arkansas Children’s Hospital and within close driving distance of UAMS and Baptist Health Medical Center. This allows families to stay close to their child and provide the amenities of home. It is a home-away-from-home. This is so important especially when families cannot afford the cost of hotel stays. In addition to 32 private guest suites, the Ronald McDonald House has two large kitchens, an 80-seat dining room, lounge areas, indoor and outdoor play spaces, hair salon, basketball half-court, laundry facilities, a media room, and much more.

Bid on my socks now. Bidding starts at $10, but we want to raise so much more than that! And so, there is the “Buy Now” option of $150.

Last week the socks were the red and white striped Ronald McDonald socks that were actually donated by the RMHCA for the socktion. If you would like to make a donation to the RMHCA directly you can go to rmhcarkansas.org and click the picture of the circle of people “showing their stripes” with the red and white socks. Then, when you get your socks, take a picture wearing your socks then email that pic to paul@rmhcarkanasas.org to “show your stripes.” The $25 donation will provide a family a two-night stay in the RMH.

Please, go make your bid. The bidding will open at 6 AM, Monday, April 12, and run until 6 AM, Thursday, April 15.