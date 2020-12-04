Pat Walker’s Sock It 4Ward Benefiting Jericho Way Depaul USA

|It’s December, and Christmas is drawing near. So, here comes Pat Walker’s new collection of Christmas Socks to benefit a great charity in Sock It 4Ward sponsored by the Red River Auto Group.
This December the Socktion is for Jericho Way Depaul USA. Jericho Way was opened by the City of Little Rock in 2013 as a Day Resource Center and not a traditional homeless shelter. It works to provide resources to help people move past homelessness and back into society. A few years ago, Little Rock turned the operation over to Depaul USA, a Catholic charity dedicated to homelessness services. They work each individual case by case and help them with certain immediate needs as food and personal hygiene. But they also work with them to obtain personal documents they may need to obtain employment and their own housing. They work to meet that immediate every day need, and that long-term need which moves people out of homelessness and into independence.
So, bid on these mult-colored Santa Hats Socks for yourself or a stocking stuffer. You’ll have them well before Christmas. Bidding starts at $10 6:00 a.m. Friday, 12/4/2020, and will end at 6:00 a.m. Monday, 12/7/2020. I do have a “Buy Now” Option for $150. As with all my Sock It 4Wards, 100% of the winning bid goes to the charity. So, start bidding and let’s help Jericho Way Depaul USA serve our neighbor on the side of the road.
Go Here To Place Your Bid