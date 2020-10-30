Pat Walker’s Smores Socks Sock It 4Ward Benefiting the Russellville Police Foundation K-9 Unit Fundraising

Bid Here

There aren’t a lot of things better than a nice hot smores of a campfire or bonfire in the backyard. So, let’s auction off some Smores Socks! This Socktion, sponsored by the Red River Auto Group will benefit the Russellville Police Foundation’s efforts to raise $50,000 to start a K-9 Unit. A KARK-4 News viewer, Stephanie Tanner, requested this charity for Sock It 4Ward because she knows the value a K-9 Unit brings. Her story is a sad story (click the links below), but it drives her to draw awareness to the need for K-9 Units in local police departments. And it is a little odd that a city the size of Russellville does not have a K-9 Unit. Let’s do our part to help the Russelliville Police Foundation raise funds to get their unit off the ground and running. So, bid on Pat’s Socks!

Bid on these yummy Smores Socks! Bidding starts at $10 6:00 a.m. Friday, 10/30/2020, and will end at 6:00 a.m. Monday, 11/02/2020, which will ensure the winning bidder receives the socks before Halloween. I do have a “Buy Now” Option for $150. As with all my Sock It 4Wards, 100% of the winning bid goes to the charity. So, start bidding and let’s help the Russellville Police Foundation raise funds to give RPD a K-9 Unit. If you aren’t the winning bidder and still want to help the foundation by donating, here is a link to their GoFundMe Page.

Go Bid Here Sock It 4Ward is sponsored by the Red River Auto Group.

One year after losing son to tragic drowning: ‘I have been tremendously humbled by this’

Pope County Drowning Victim Identified

Teddy Bear Donations Honor Brother Who Drowned

Step-Father Talks About the Life of Drowning Victim Carson Tanner