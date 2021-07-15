Pat Walker’s Shark Week Sock It 4Ward for Alzheimer’s Arkansas

CLICK HERE TO BID



This week is Shark Week, but we are brave enough to go into the water. To celebrate Pat Walker is “socktioning” off these Sharks socks from Rock ‘Em Socks for Alzheimer’s Arkansas.

CLICK TO GO BID

Nearly every family at some time and in some way is affected by Alzheimer’s or dementia. Alzheimer’s Arkansas supports the families and caregivers of Alzheimer’s and other dementia patients with financial assistance grants, care groups, workshops, educational resources and other creative activities. You can find more at alzark.org.

Summer is here. It’s time to cool off. So, bid on my Sharks socks to support this great charity in Arkansas. Another way you can support Alzheimer’s Arkansas is by participating in the 2 Mile Water Fun Run & Walk Saturday, July 24 at 7:30 at the LRAFB University Center. Register at ALZARK.ORG/HSGO.

Bidding will run from 6 AM, Friday, July 16 to 6 AM, Monday, July 19. Bidding starts at $10. You can skip the bidding by using the “Buy Now” option for $150. Because of the sponsorship from the Red River Auto Group the selling price will be matched. This will double the money raised for the Alzheimer’s Arkansas. So, place your bid now!