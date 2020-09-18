Pat Walker’s Schrute Farms Socks Sock It 4Ward benefiting the Russellville Animal Shelter

Bid Here

If you have ever worked in an office, then you know that one guy. That Dwight Schrute. This Sock It 4Ward sponsored by the Red River Auto Group once again benefits the Russellville Animal Shelter.

Fact: 100% of the selling price of these The Office-themed socks featuring a Schrute Farms Logo and their crash crop — beets — will go to the Russellville Animal Shelter as it is the Sock It 4Ward charity for September.



What kind of bear is the best bear? Easy. Black bears. If that makes sense to you, then hurry and bid on my Schrute Farms socks. Because the Red River Auto Group will match the selling price/winning bid of the socks, the shelter will get double the selling price once the Socktion closes or someone exercises the “Buy Now” option. That “Buy Now” option is $150. So, make your bid as soon as you can. This socktion will run until 6 AM, Monday, September 21.

Go Bid Now!