Pat Walker’s “Rescued Is My Favorite Breed” Sock It 4Ward Benefiting the City of Russellville Animal Shelter

Linda Ford of Dover, a KARK-4 viewer, donated these socks early this year and asked Pat to use them for a Sock It 4Ward to benefit an animal shelter. Pat asked her to pick a local one in Pope County. Linda selected the City of Russellville Animal Shelter because she knows of the good work they do getting shelter animals new forever homes.



So, don’t wait to long to bid on these “Rescued Is My Favorite Breed” socks featuring multiple images of fun-loving puppies and dogs. Don’t forget that 100% of the purchase price will go to the City of Russellville Animal Shelter. Plus, Sock It 4Ward is sponsored by the Red River Auto Group, and they will match the winning bid. So, when you bid realize the shelter will get double once the Socktion closes or someone exercises the “Buy Now” option. That “Buy Now” option is $150 for these cute socks. So, make your bid as soon as you can. This socktion will run until 6 AM, Monday, September 7. Yes, that is Labor Day. So, do a labor of love for the animals at the shelter and get some cute socks to boot.



