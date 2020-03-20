Two Great Arkansas Brands are represented in this Sock It 4Ward. A year ago Arkansocks, The Natural Sock, made a special sock celebrating the local Little Rock brewing company, Lost Forty Brewing, with this great “Lumberjack” sock design. Then Lost Forty donated a couple pairs of these socks to my Sock It 4Ward. When I asked Lost Forty and the parent company, Yellow Rocket Concepts, to name a charity for this Sock It 4Ward, they suggested Trust Tree.
So, Trust Tree has been the recipient for the month of March. Know that 100% of the purchasing price for these “Lumberjack” socks will go to Trust Tree. Trust Tree uplifts and inspires girls in Central Arkansas through the Music and arts. This relatively, young organization provides programs and summer camps for girls to build self-esteem, develop leadership skills, and express creativity. Trust Tree awards scholarships to over 50% of their campers each year to ensure their programs are accessible to girls from diverse backgrounds. You can find more on Trust Tree on their website … trusttree.org. So, bid now or buy them outright for $100. The Socktion will end at 6 am CDT, Monday, March 23.
Pat Walker’s Lost Forty Arkansocks Sock It 4Ward Benefiting The Trust Tree
