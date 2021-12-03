Pat Walker’s “Let’s Bake Stuff and Watch Christmas Movies” Socks Sock It 4Ward Benefiting Little Rock Compassion Center

Merry Christmas! Let’s Bake Stuff and Watch Christmas Moves! Click Here To Bid

It’s that time of year when we make bake some Christmas goodies and sit down in our pjs to watch a nice Christmas movie. Whether it’s a holiday classic or the newest feature on the Hallmark Channel or Lifetime, you’ll want to snuggle up wearing these Christmas-themed socks encouraging us to do exactly that. Pat Walker is “socktioning” off these socks like the ones he wore during KARK 4 Today in Sock It 4Ward sponsored by the Red River Auto Group to benefit Little Rock Compassion Center. The Little Rock Compassion Center is an inner-city mission focused on a ministry of hope to those experiencing homelessness, hunger, and those who are displaced and under-resourced in and around Little Rock. Click here to bid.

Established in 1998, Little Rock Compassion Center is a Christian organization dedicated to expressing the love of God through the ministries of feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless, and preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ. They provide to any and all people groups in the inner-city in an open, caring manner, recognizing the God-given human dignity of every individual.

So, bid on my “Let’s Bake Stuff and Watch Christmas Movies” socks from Primitives By Kathy and do exactly what they recommend. It’s all to help Little Rock Compassion Center in their effort to provide a clear message of the Gospel of Jesus Christ as well as help for physical needs while helping people transition back into the community and into local churches.

Bidding starts at 6:00 a.m., Friday, December 3, and will close at 6:00 a.m., Monday, December 6. Don’t wait. Bid now, or be generous and exercise the “Buy Now” option for $150! 100% of the selling price goes to the Little Rock Compassion Center. And thanks to the Red River Auto Group the selling price will be matched. That’s the double the donation to the Compassion Center.



