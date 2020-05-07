Pat Walker’s Lazy Sloth Socks Sock It 4Ward Benefiting The Arkansas Food Bank

Place Your Bid

Who has seen the movie Zootopia and fell in love with the slow-moving DMV employee, Flash, who is a sloth? We love those who work at the DMV. We know it’s not them that is slow; it’s the process of all the paperwork, but it’s fun to poke fun of them in love with Flash. If you haven’t seen Zootopia, I highly recommend it.

The economic shut down during the COIVID-19 pandemic has put thousands of Arkansans into a rough patch, and they’re needing assistance from charitable groups such as food pantries. A major supplier of those pantries and an organization that does so much to fight hunger in Arkansas is the Arkansas Food Bank. So, here in May, Sock It 4Ward sponsored by the Red River Auto Group is benefiting the Arkansas Food Bank. The full selling price for these Sloth Socks will go to the Arkansas Food Bank, and the Red River Auto Group will match the selling price 100%. They can provide five meals with every $1 in donation. So, think of all the meals we can provide when the bidding for my socks (clean, never-worn duplicate pair) that I wore Friday morning on KARK 4 Today goes through the roof. Bid now or take the buy now option at $150.

Bidding will open 6:00 a.m., Friday, May 8. Bidding will close 6:00 a.m., Monday, May 11.

If you’re not able to bid, but still want to help the Arkansas Food Bank you can make a donation when you buy groceries at Kroger at the check out stand. You can round up to the next dollar, or make a donation of $1, $5, or $10. All that money will go to the Arkansas Food Bank. But hurry. That option to donate will only go through Thursday, May 14.