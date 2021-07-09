Pat Walker’s Hawaiian-themed Sock It 4Ward for Alzheimer’s Arkansas

|CLICK HERE TO PLACE YOUR BID
Summer is here and it is time to have fun at the beach or anywhere you find water. To celebrate Pat Walker is “socktioning” off these Hawaiian themed socks for Alzheimer’s Arkansas.
Nearly every family at some time and in some way is affected by Alzheimer’s or dementia. Alzheimer’s Arkansas supports the families and caregivers of Alzheimer’s and other dementia patients with financial assistance grants, care groups, workshops, educational resources and other creative activities. You can find more at alzark.org.
So, bid on these scenic Hawaiian themed socks to support this great charity in Arkansas.
Bidding will run from 6 AM, Monday, July 12 to Thursday, July 15. Bidding starts at $10. Skip the bidding by using the “Buy Now” option for $150. Because of the sponsorship from the Red River Auto Group the selling price will be matched. This will double the money raised for the Alzheimer’s Arkansas. So, go place your bid now!
Another way you can support Alzheimer’s Arkansas is by participating in the 2 Milere Water Fun Run & Walk Saturday, July 24 at 7:30 at the LRAFB University Center. Register at ALZARK.ORG/HSGO.