Pat Walker’s Halloween Socks Sock It 4Ward Benefiting the Russellville Police Foundation K-9 Unit Fundraising

Bid Here

Halloween is one week away, and these socks are perfect for the haunting holiday. This Socktion will benefit the Russellville Police Foundation’s efforts to raise $50,000 to start a K-9 Unit. A KARK-4 News viewer, Stephanie Tanner, requested this charity for Sock It 4Ward because she knows the value a K-9 Unit brings. Her story is a sad story (click the links below), but it drives her to draw awareness to the need for K-9 Units in local police departments. And it is a little odd that a city the size of Russellville does not have a K-9 Unit. Let’s do our part to help the Russelliville Police Foundation raise funds to get their unit off the ground and running. So, bid on My Socks!

Bid on these really cool Halloween-themed socks with Tombstones reading RIP and little ghosts flying around. Bidding starts at $10 6:00 a.m. Friday, 10/23/2020, and will end at 6:00 a.m. Monday, 10/26/2020, which will ensure the winning bidder receives the socks before Halloween. I do have a “Buy Now” Option for $150. As with all my Sock It 4Wards, 100% of the winning bid goes to the charity. So, start bidding and let’s help the Russellville Police Foundation raise funds to give RPD a K-9 Unit. If you aren’t the winning bidder and still want to help the foundation by donating, here is a link to their GoFundMe Page.

Go Bid Here

One year after losing son to tragic drowning: ‘I have been tremendously humbled by this’

Pope County Drowning Victim Identified

Teddy Bear Donations Honor Brother Who Drowned

Step-Father Talks About the Life of Drowning Victim Carson Tanner