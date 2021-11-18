Pat Walker’s Gobble Till You Wobble Socks Benefiting Arkansas Urology Foundation

Happy Thanksgiving! It’s time to Wobble Till You Wobble!



November is known for “No Shave November”, so Pat is socktioning off his socks like the ones he wears during KARK 4 Today in Sock It 4Ward sponsored by the Red River Auto Group benefiting the Arkansas Urology Foundation. No Shave November is designed to raise awareness of men’s health issues such as prostate and testicular cancer, and to spark conversations surrounding men’s overall health.

Most men are a little hesitant when it comes to going to a doctor, hence the need to encourage men to do so. Arkansas Urology is leading men’s healthcare each day with free health screenings and the most advanced technology in prostate cancer. AU Foundation has partnered with 103.7 the Buzz to host the No Shave November Beard Bracket celebrating the best beards in Arkansas. The beard bracket is not only a fun way to show support, but also helps engage the conversation around men’s health issues.





So, bid on my Thanksgiving-themed socks from Primitives By Kathy and wear them Thanksgiving Day and keep gobbling until you wobble. It’s all to help the Arkansas Urology Foundation in their effort to raise awareness of men’s overall health and their effort to provide free health screenings. Bidding starts at 6:00 a.m., Friday, November 19, and will close at 6:00 a.m., Monday, November 22. Don’t wait. Bid now, or be generous and exercise the “Buy Now” option for $150! 100% of the selling price will go to the Arkansas Urology Foundation.