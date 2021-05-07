Pat Walker’s Crawfish Socks Sock It 4Ward for the Ken Brindley Memorial Foundation

Laissez le bon temps rouler! Go Bid Here!

It is Louisiana Crawfish season and there’s no better way to celebrate than with a Crawfish Boil on your socks. So, bid on my Crawfish socks to make them yours, then wear them to your next Boil.

This month Sock It 4Ward is going for the Ken Brindley Memorial Foundation. While vacationing with his family in 2003, Ken Brindley rescued a boy and his father from rip current on a Florida Beach. The boy survived, but the father did not. Two days after the rescue ,while in ICU, Ken lost his life to drowning too. Today, Ken’s family carries on his give-all legacy with the Ken Brindley Memorial Foundation which has as its mission to increase swimming safety awareness by providing life jackets to water activity destinations and by providing swimming lessons to children across the state.

So, when you bid on my Crawfish socks in this Sock It 4Ward sponsored by the Red River Auto Group, you will help save lives from drowning through the effort of Ken Brindley’s family and their foundation in his name.

Bidding will run from 6 AM, Monday, May 10 to 6 AM, Thursday, 6 AM. Bidding starts at $10. You can skip the bidding by using the “Buy Now” option for $150. Because of the sponsorship from the Red River Auto Group, the selling price will be matched. This doubles the money raised for the Ken Brindley Memorial Foundation.

Go Place Your Bid