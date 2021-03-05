Pat Walker’s Bernie Sanders’ Mittens Socks Sock It 4Ward Benefiting Immerse

Place Your Bid

He has been memed 1000 times over and more since the inauguration of President Joe Biden. We all remember that look of Senator Bernie Sanders with his mittens and mask in a cold metal chair, and all the places he has photoshopped into. And finally, Bernie Sanders and his mittens have made it to my socks from Rock ‘Em Socks.

In this Sock It 4Ward Campaign, sponsored by the Red River Auto Group, 100% of the selling price is going to Immerse. Immerse supports youth from crisis age 14-24, including runaway and homeless youth, youth who have aged out of foster care, and youth who have experienced trafficking or other forms of abuse. Everything they do is designed to help youth heal from past trauma and pursue their goals, from increasing their well-being and connecting with caring adults, to securing safe and stable housing and working toward a degree or job. Since its founding ten years ago, Immerse has impacted over 1000 youth in crisis move from crisis. You can find learn more about Immerse at immersearkansas.org.

Whoever has the winning bid will not only get these Bernie Sanders socks, but the Bernie Sanders Mittens Mask too. It’s just a little something extra to throw in while in the pandemic. Bidding starts at $10, and there is a “Buy Now” Option for $200. In Sock It 4Ward the goal is to raise as much money as possible for the selected charity (Immerse in this case). So, let’s get that bidding to take off or just go ahead and be generous and make that $200 purchase to help Immerse fill in the gaps to catch those who fall into them and help them turn around to be overcomers.

