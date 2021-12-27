Pat Walker’s “Bee Kind; Bee Happy” Socks Sock It 4Ward benefiting the Little Rock compassion Center.

Click Here To Bid

We’re wrapping up 2021 and setting our sights on 2022 with a positive outlook. We can make 2022 a better year.



So, Pat Walker is “socktioning” off these “Bee Kind; Bee Happy” socks that he wore during KARK 4 Today Tuesday morning in this Sock It 4Ward sponsored by the Red River Auto Group to benefit Little Rock Compassion Center. The Little Rock Compassion Center is an inner-city mission focused on a ministry of hope to those experiencing homelessness, hunger, and those who are displaced and under-resourced in and around Little Rock. Click here to bid.

Established in 1998, Little Rock Compassion Center is a Christian organization dedicated to expressing the love of God through the ministries of feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless, and preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ. They provide to any and all people groups in the inner-city in an open, caring manner, recognizing the God-given human dignity of every individual.

So, bid on my “Bee Kind; Bee Happy” socks from Primitives By Kathy. 100% of the selling price goes to the Little Rock Compassion Center in their effort to provide a clear message of the Gospel of Jesus Christ as well as help for physical needs while helping people transition back into the community and into local churches. Click here to bid.

Bidding starts at 6:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 28, and will close at 6:00 a.m., Friday, December 31. Don’t wait. Bid now, or be generous and exercise the “Buy Now” option for $150! Remember, 100% of the selling price goes to the Little Rock Compassion Center!



