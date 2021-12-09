Pat Walker’s Bacon & Eggs Socks Sock It 4Ward Benefiting LR Compassion Center

|Is anything better than Bacon & Eggs for breakfast?
I am “socktioning” off these socks where one sock is bacon and one is eggs. It’s an identical pair to the ones I wore during KARK 4 Today Friday morning in this Sock It 4Ward sponsored by the Red River Auto Group to benefit Little Rock Compassion Center. The Little Rock Compassion Center is an inner-city mission focused on a ministry of hope to those experiencing homelessness, hunger, and those who are displaced and under-resourced in and around Little Rock. Bid Now!
Established in 1998, Little Rock Compassion Center is a Christian organization dedicated to expressing the love of God through the ministries of feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless, and preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ. They provide to any and all people groups in the inner-city in an open, caring manner, recognizing the God-given human dignity of every individual.
So, bid on my “Bacon & Eggs” socks from Primitives By Kathy. 100% of the selling price goes to the Little Rock Compassion Center in their effort to provide a clear message of the Gospel of Jesus Christ as well as help for physical needs while helping people transition back into the community and into local churches.
Bidding starts at 6:00 a.m., Friday, December 10, and will close at 6:00 a.m., Monday, December 13. Don’t wait. Bid now, or be generous and exercise the “Buy Now” option for $150! Remember, 100% of the selling price goes to the Little Rock Compassion Center! And whatever the socks sell for the amount is doubled thanks to the sponsorship from the Red River Auto Group.
What are you waiting on? Go Bid Now!