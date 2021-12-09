Pat Walker’s Bacon & Eggs Socks Sock It 4Ward Benefiting LR Compassion Center

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement announced 28 public school districts with COVID-19 infection rates of 50 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period on December 9 in a new map for COVID-19 infections.

According to a news release from ACHI, this number is up from 19 from the prior week.