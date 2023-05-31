WYNNE, Ark. – The Disaster Recovery Center in Wynne will soon relocate for families affected by the deadly March tornado.

The FEMA center, located at Ridgeview Church on US Highway 64 East, will permanently close Thursday at 6 p.m. Affected families can still meet face to face with FEMA specialists until closing.

On Saturday, FEMA will reopen a center at The Bridge Center, located at 209 Merriman Ave, at 10 a.m.

The centers were opened following the deadly tornadoes that ripped through Pulaski, Lonoke and Cross Counties on March 31.

There are currently four Disaster Recovery Centers in Arkansas following the tornadoes. To locate a center, visit FEMA.gov/DRC.

FEMA officials encourage Arkansans affected by the natural disaster to continue to apply for disaster assistance by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov or calling 800-621-3362.