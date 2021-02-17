Winter storm closes Clinton National Airport

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Travelers looking to fly out of Little Rock will be grounded for at least a day.

Wednesday evening officials at the Clinton National Airport announce the airport would be closed to all inbound and outbound flights until at least 4 a.m. Thursday.

The airport officials are citing the deteriorating weather conditions rocking the state and leaving historic levels of snow and ice.

A spokesperson for the airport noted that the terminal will remain open despite the delays in order to have a place for displaced passengers.

This is the latest travel issue brought on by the winter blitz hitting Arkansas. Earlier in the day a massive multi-vehicle crash brought Interstate 40 to a total stop near Lonoke for hours, and other roadways across the Natural State are snow and ice covered.

