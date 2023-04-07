LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With cleanup efforts continuing in communities across Arkansas, volunteers on the ground in the Cammack Village neighborhood are helping families impacted by Friday’s tornado.

It’s been one week since an EF-3 tornado left many neighborhoods damaged, Holly Lindsey said her home suffered major damages and glass shattered just about all over her home.

“There was a foot long shard of glass to embed in the drywall, like something out of a horror movie,” Lindsey stated.

But Lindsey said she not only had to worry about what was inside her home, but the large amount of debris that was around it. Lindsey said she had broken tree limbs everywhere and wasn’t sure how she was going to be able to clean it up.

“Insurance doesn’t pay for everything.” Lindsey said, “I was going to have pay out of pocket to have the debris removed and I was wondering where that money was going.”

She said as she was wondering what she was going to do, volunteers knocked on her door and asked if she needed any help.

“What I thought was going to be a 2-week process turned into a 2-hour process,” Lindsey stated.

Nick Volgas who was one of the volunteers through the City of Little Rock said that although his home did not get impacted by the tornado, he felt the need to try to help others who did.

“We had a lot of damage close to my house and it could have been us, so it just felt right to come and help some people out,” Volgas said.

As one of the volunteers helping Lindsey with her property, Volgas said it’s a lot of hard work, but it is worth it.

“We’re cutting trees and hauling brush, but I hope to do some more soon.,” Volgas said.

Lindsey said they’re not only clearing out debris but also giving her back things she can’t replace, like the sentimental item she had for her dogs that passed away.

“There was a plaque that said in memory of the boxers with their names listed, they brought the plaque inside to me so it wouldn’t get lost in the rubble,” Lindsey stated.

Lindsey said she is thankful for the help and hopes others can focus on how the community is coming together.

“See the good in people and not look at the damage that’s been done but the people and what they’re doing for us,” Lindsey said.