LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Friday’s tornadoes knocked down thousands of Arkansans, but since then, thousands more have been doing all they can to lift others up at shelters and donation centers.

The City Center in Little Rock aims to be a one-stop shop for victims and volunteers. Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at 315 North Shackleford Road, the Immanuel Baptist Church has partnered with FEMA and the city to give groceries, services and even mental health needs.

Most needed food donations include baby formula and non-perishable food such as canned goods, mac & cheese, peanut butter & jelly, breakfast bars, chili, crackers, soup, chili, baked beans and small cookies.

The most needed household items are dishwashing soap, dish detergent, small flashlights, batteries, deodorant, shampoo and conditioner.

Donations not needed include clothes, water, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies.

To volunteer, donate or find assistance go to ibclr.org.