LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients in counties impacted by the March 31 tornadoes now have some flexibility during recovery.

The U.S. Department of Agricultural Food and Nutrition Services has created new rules allowing SNAP recipients in Cross, Lonoke and Pulaski counties to purchase hot foods through April 30. Recipients also have until May 1 to report food loss due to loss of electricity, lifting the 10-day limit.

USDA is also allowing the state to distribute USDA foods to those in the affected counties, even if they do not typically qualify for food assistance. No income verification is required during the emergency.

Residents in Cross, Lonoke, and Pulaski counties can contact Arkansas Foodbank at 501-565-8121 or Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas at 870-932-3663. They can also call or email the DHS Commodity Distribution Office at 501-371-1400.

A DHS tornado assistance website lists resources for those affected by the tornado. The state maintains a website that lists resources as well as opportunities to volunteer or donate.