Memphis, Tenn. – Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders says two people were killed when a tornado touched down in Wynne, Arkansas, Friday.

No other information has been released about the victims.

Wynne officials have not said how many people were hurt, but Cross Ridge Community Hospital said at least 26 people were admitted to their facility with storm-related injuries.

Some were transferred to nearby hospitals. We are told injuries range from critical to non-critical.

The deadly twister also leveled houses and destroyed the Wynne High School and businesses

Not long after the storms moved through the area, pictures began circulating on social media showing the extensive damage to the Wynne High School at 800 E. Jackson Avenue.

Alyssa Caery captured video of a Tornado behind her home in Wynne. She said her house was not damaged, but her former high school was torn to pieces.

“So is the elementary school, a church, and a Domino’s,” she said. “Multiple houses are torn apart, and people are trapped inside their homes.”

The Cross County School District released this statement on Facebook:

“When destruction and difficulties hit those near us, it is important that we come together as a community to support and uplift one another. Today’s severe weather and tornado that hit Wynne and Wynne High School serves as a reminder of how quickly life can change and how important it is to lend a helping hand to those in need. Let’s show our solidarity as both Thunderbirds and Yellowjackets by offering our support in any way we can – whether it’s through volunteering, donating, or simply spreading awareness of the situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with you as you navigate this challenging time. Together, we can make a difference and rebuild Wynne even stronger than before.”

The City of Wynne has opened centers for tornado victims at Wynne Baptist Church, Wynne First Assembly, Camp Calvary, Wynne Junior High, and the Delta Tech Center. The city is also implementing a curfew from 10 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

The city released this statement:

“As you all are aware, we experienced a severe tornado this afternoon. At this time, we are performing search and rescue operations and assessing damages. Please do not come to Wynne unless specifically requested. Residents of Wynne and Cross County, please do not be out on the streets unless absolutely necessary.”

City officials say if you are with an organization that wants to help the community, call (870)362-1932 or send an email to mmcknight@cityofwynne.com.

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has activated the Arkansas National Guard to assist Arkansas State Police and local law enforcement throughout the state.