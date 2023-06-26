CARLISLE, Ark. – Storms in Carlisle left two people dead after a tree fell on a mobile home Sunday.

Officials with the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office said that a third person was inside the home but was not injured in the incident.

Police have not released the victims’ identities at this time.

Storms started to roll through central Arkansas Sunday evening leaving thousands of customers without power. There are more than 100,000 Arkansans without electricity Monday morning.

According to PowerOutages.US, there are more than 26,000 customers left in the dark in Lonoke County.

Deputies are expected to release more details on the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.