LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Mayor Frank Scott Jr. extended the deadline Wednesday to have March 31st tornado debris picked up in the city.

That deadline was set for June 11, though has been pushed back to June 25.

Scott said so far, the city has made massive progress and has cleaned up approximately 400,000 cubic yards of debris to date.

To put that into perspective, this could take up an entire NFL football stadium.

He noted that there are still a few hundred thousand to go.

But some homeowners in Little Rock fear, even the new deadline will be pushing it.

“The spirit of hope that was here in the beginning with everybody is sort of now… ‘when are things going to get better,’” Jerry Shurgar said.

Shurgar lives in Little Rock, in a neighborhood that was severely damaged by the tornado.

“Two giant oak trees tore our deck off, ripped our sewer out of the ground, landed on our storage building,” he said. “Just the debris there… removing it, tore up everything in our yard.”

Shurgar said the lingering mess outside of people’s homes are leaving a mess inside the people who live there, too.

“I think one of the things that you are starting to see… people are showing PTSD. People are showing grief,” Shurgar said.

Shurgar said his dogs have also had to be boarded nearby because their fence was blown away, and their backyard leaves it hard for any animal to be on. He said he is hopeful to see debris picked up by June 25 for the sake of his neighbors, family and even the dogs, though he is not sure it will be possible.