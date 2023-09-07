LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Thousands of Arkansas customers are still without power Thursday morning after severe weather hit parts of central Arkansas Wednesday afternoon.

As of 12:21 p.m., Poweroutages.us reported that 8,902 customers are left without electricity. The map shows that 7,198 customers are without power in Pulaski County.

The microburst storm caused damage in west Little Rock, leaving homes leveled, trees uprooted and streets left with debris. Powerlines on Green Mountain Drive were in the roadways and damage could also be seen in the Napa Valley and Rainwood areas.

Officials with Entergy Arkansas said that there are around 300 workers on line to help restore power as well as cleaning up damage left by the storm.

The Arkansas Storm Team said the storm appeared to be a microburst, which are powerful downbursts from thunderstorms in tightly compacted areas. Weather officials said the spike in temperatures helped fuel the storm.