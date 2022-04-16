LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Just over 5,000 Arkansas customers are without power after severe weather rolled through Arkansas Friday evening into Saturday.

As of 10:20 a.m., PowerOutages.US reported that there are currently 5,300 customers left in the dark with most of the outages being reported in Scott, Garland, Clark, Randolph, Calhoun and Bradley counties.

The number of outages is expected to increase as ongoing severe weather continues through Saturday and Sunday.

