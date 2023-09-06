LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Severe weather ripped through parts of central Arkansas Wednesday afternoon, bringing damage and leaving thousands without power.

Damage could be seen at homes in west Little Rock, where a tree completely uprooted and crashed onto the roof of a house on Queenspark Road. Limbs were also knocked off other nearby trees, filling the streets with debris.

A powerline was toppled on Green Mountain Drive, crashing into the road. Little Rock Police Department crews were blocking the scene and reported more power lines down around the city.

More damage was seen in the areas of Napa Valley and Rainwood and well as in the Trellis Square Shopping Center.

Wind damage in West Little Rock near the intersection of Napa Valley and Rainwood. 📸: Brittany Gerke #ARwx #ARStormTeam pic.twitter.com/7jIEgboSa2 — Joel Young, CBM (@joel_off_air) September 6, 2023

Thunderstorm wind damage at the Trellis Square Shopping Center. #arwx #ARStormTeam

📸Brenna Teston pic.twitter.com/Ty0xlJ5sgI — Meteorologist Julianna Cullen (@JCullenWX) September 6, 2023

Heavy rain and hail appeared to come down near the Market Street shops just off North Rodney Parham.

Over 13,000 are without power after a thunderstorm hit West Little Rock this afternoon #ARnews #ARwx pic.twitter.com/CXWDsh4q75 — Greg Yarbrough (@GregYarbrough) September 6, 2023

As of 5 p.m., PowerOutage.US reported that more than 15,000 customers across central Arkansas were in the dark.

The majority of power outages that have been reported were in Pulaski County with 14,934 customers affected, followed by 717 outages in Saline County, 354 outages in Hot Spring County, 270 in Clark County and another 157 in Lincoln County.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott posted an update around 4:45 p.m. noting that police and fire crews are being deployed around the city due to the power outages leading to traffic signals being out.

Arkansas Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Carmen Rose said the storm appeared to be a microburst, which are powerful downbursts from thunderstorms in tightly compacted areas that are usually less than 2.5 miles wide.

The spike in temperature seen in Little Rock helped fuel these storms. The capital city hit a high of 102 and high humidity, bringing heat and moisture to add power to the microburst.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.