RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – In Pope County, thousands remain without power after storms rushed through the area this weekend, taking down powerlines and trees.

Monday afternoon, Russellville homeowner Audrey Haney walked through grass and downed limbs as she navigated our crews through what once was her backyard oasis.

“It’s good for hammocks and just lazy day reading and chilling,” Haney said.

Haney’s perfect shade tree now lays in the middle of her home. The tree fell on the roof in the middle of the storm early Sunday morning, missing her son’s room by inches.

“Water was just pouring in, and I was trying to get the window to be pushed back out,” Haney said.

Haney said it was a storm unlike any other, as rain poured and the winds picked up.

“I just felt my whole house shake,” Haney said. “It reminded me of being in a hurricane a long time ago, I heard roaring.”

Suddenly, her family heard a loud boom. Her shade tree, cracked at the foundation.

“You can see that if this would have went over just a few more feet, it probably would have taken the whole side of this house out,” Haney said.

Driving through Russellville, you’ll see much of the same.

“The doors, and the balconies, and the walls were shaking,” Russellville resident Leslie Rowe said.

Rowe says her power has been out since Sunday morning after a tree took out a nearby line.

“We are hot, and not only are we are hot, we can’t just move,” Rowe stated.

Rowe said she doesn’t know when power will be back on, left much like her apartment, in the dark.

“They got powerlines down, all the way down the mountain,” Haney said.

Haney says it will be a long road to recovery. She’s hoping soon, light will flood in and her oasis can go back to normal.

Officials with the Pope County Office of Emergency Management announced Monday that 7 of their safe rooms are now being used as cooling centers. The centers will be open from 8 A.M. until 8 P.M. with snacks provided.

The centers are located at Russellville High School, Sequoyah Elementary, Oakland Heights Elementary, Crawford Elementary, Center Valley Elementary, Russellville Jr. High and London Elementary.