Rock Region METRO transit buses delayed on Friday until 12 p.m.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Rock Region METRO transport fixed route bus service will be delayed until 12 p.m. on Friday and will be on snow routes starting then.

All bus service will end at the 6:20 p.m. lineup Friday.

METRO Connect micro-transit service will operate between 12 and 6:30 p.m. in the John Barrow, Riverdale and Airport/Port/Shorter College Zones and between 12 and 5 p.m. in the Hensley – Limited Zone (Hensley service usually operates weekly on Thursdays, FYI).

METRO Links paratransit trips will be limited to dialysis trips only.

Stay with the Arkansas Storm Team for the latest on this winter storm. Download the Arkansas Storm Team app to track the storm wherever you are in the Natural State.