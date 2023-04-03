LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police gave an update Monday morning on road closures as crews continue cleanup following Friday’s tornado.

The following intersections will be closed:

North Shackleford Road & Mimi Lane

North Shackleford Road and Merrill Drive

Napa Valley Drive and Saint Charles Boulevard

1000 block of Breckenridge Drive

1400 block of Old Forge Drive

Keightley Drive & White Oak Lane

Keightley Drive & Myrtle Lane

Indian Trail & Tallyho Lane

Indian Trail & Glen Drive

The damage was caused by a high-end EF-3 tornado with winds up to 165 mph. The deadly tornado started in Pulaski County and ended in Lonoke County, killing five in Arkansas.

Communities affected by the storm are coming together during the state’s recovery. Local businesses and organizations are offering shelter locations, food donations, clean up supplies and more.