LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police gave an update Monday morning on road closures as crews continue cleanup following Friday’s tornado.
The following intersections will be closed:
- North Shackleford Road & Mimi Lane
- North Shackleford Road and Merrill Drive
- Napa Valley Drive and Saint Charles Boulevard
- 1000 block of Breckenridge Drive
- 1400 block of Old Forge Drive
- Keightley Drive & White Oak Lane
- Keightley Drive & Myrtle Lane
- Indian Trail & Tallyho Lane
- Indian Trail & Glen Drive
The damage was caused by a high-end EF-3 tornado with winds up to 165 mph. The deadly tornado started in Pulaski County and ended in Lonoke County, killing five in Arkansas.
Communities affected by the storm are coming together during the state’s recovery. Local businesses and organizations are offering shelter locations, food donations, clean up supplies and more.