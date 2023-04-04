NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Power has been restored at North Little Rock’s Amboy Elementary, though students won’t be returning to class just yet.

North Little Rock School District Superintendent Greg Pilewski announced that Amboy Elementary School has power again, but the school will be closed Wednesday as maintenance crews do a thorough assessment of the building.

Amboy Elementary School, as well as most NLRSD schools, were closed ahead of a tornado that ripped through the city Friday. The tornado caused significant damage to North Little Rock and most of central Arkansas.

The superintendent acknowledged that many families are still displaced due to the damage and said that caregivers can fill out a transportation request to make sure their child still gets to school safely.

The district asks students’ families to be patient as requests will be completed within 48 hours of receipt. For guardians unable to complete the form, the district asks them to contact their child’s school.