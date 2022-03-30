SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Meteorologist Rick Katzfey is reporting a tornado touchdown around 4:45 a.m. in Springdale, Ark.

Extensive damage is being reported with multiple powerlines down leaving over 1,000 people without power, according to Ozarks Electric Cooperative.

If you have any damage photos or videos from the Springdale area or anywhere in Northwest Arkansas you see damage, please send them to us at news@knwa.com.

Meteorologist Dan Skoff is reporting on the scene through Facebook Live. You can watch his coverage on KNWA or his page.

Authorities ask you to avoid the areas of Don Tyson from Thompson to Old Missouri, Black Oak Avenue, Powell Street from Robinson to Don Tyson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.