Police: Stay home if you don’t have to be on the roadway

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Growing frustration from law enforcement over the past 48 hours due to people getting on the roadways for recreational reasons and then becoming stranded, making conditions even more dangerous during an already overwhelming winter weather event.

Little Rock Police took to Twitter to ask people not to travel unless completely necessary.

The biggest issue has become 911 response times being slowed by stranded motorists flagging down officers en route to emergency situations; with many motorist’s vehicles becoming disabled after getting on the road for recreational purposes.

We are working hard to keep everyone safe, however disabled and stranded vehicles in the roadway have stopped officers while responding to 911 calls. Most have been driving for recreational purposes. If travel isn’t necessary, please stay off the roadway. pic.twitter.com/zM8uq2QsMg — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) February 15, 2021

Sherwood Police have faced the same issue, with some motorists giving the explanation of ‘making a run to the liquor store’ and ‘just wanted to get a Mountain Dew.’ as their reasoning for being out on the treacherous roads.

Forecasters say that starting Tuesday night there will be a possible 6 to 10 inches added to what is already on the ground, making travel more difficult through the week.