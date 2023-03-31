LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A tornado swept through central Arkansas, leaving roofs torn off buildings, trees down and thousands of power outages.

  • Possible tornado damage at Burns Park west of North Little Rock
  • Trees down as storms pass through Breckenridge Village
  • Buildings are damaged and trees are down after storm passes through the intersection of Cantrell Road and Mississippi Street.
There are reports of damage at the Kroger in the Colony West shopping center on North Rodney Parham Road from a tornado that touched down.

  • Roof ripped off Kroger on North Rodney Parham Road in Little Rock
  • Buildings damaged in the Colony West shopping center on North Rodney Parham Road
  • Trees and power lines are down after storms ripped through Colony West shopping center

There are also reports of damage in the Breckenridge area as well as the Leawood neighborhood.

  • Storm damage in Breckenridge Village
  • Storm damage at Eat My Catfish in Breckenridge Village
  • Storm damage in Leawood neighborhood in Little Rock
There are currently thousands of customers without power due to the severe storms. According to PowerOutages.us, Pulaski County are reporting the most outages.

Multiple tornado warnings are still being issued in Arkansas as the day progresses into the late evening.