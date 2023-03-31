LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A tornado swept through central Arkansas, leaving roofs torn off buildings, trees down and thousands of power outages.

Possible tornado damage at Burns Park west of North Little Rock

Trees down as storms pass through Breckenridge Village

Buildings are damaged and trees are down after storm passes through the intersection of Cantrell Road and Mississippi Street.

Trees are down after storm passes through the intersection of Cantrell Road and Mississippi Street.

There are reports of damage at the Kroger in the Colony West shopping center on North Rodney Parham Road from a tornado that touched down.

Roof ripped off Kroger on North Rodney Parham Road in Little Rock

Buildings damaged in the Colony West shopping center on North Rodney Parham Road

Trees and power lines are down after storms ripped through Colony West shopping center

Damage actually appears to be even worse right down the street. There’s a truck full of people injured right behind me. Every business on this side of the parking lot appears totally destroyed. pic.twitter.com/ikP5K5BCOb — Samantha Boyd (@samanthaboyd98) March 31, 2023

There are also reports of damage in the Breckenridge area as well as the Leawood neighborhood.

Storm damage in Breckenridge Village

Storm damage at Eat My Catfish in Breckenridge Village

Storm damage in Leawood neighborhood in Little Rock

#ARStormTeam On Highway 67, an 18 wheeler and overturned on a pickup truck! We did see crews able to eventually get the pickup truck out. We’re headed back to Main Street and we keep you updated on @KARK4News and @FOX16News #arwx https://t.co/rHvoKlYnmd pic.twitter.com/uOhi0gW1CS — Tylisa Hampton (@TylisaHamptontv) March 31, 2023

More storm damage at Burns Park. North Little Rock Police are rerouting people trying to get home. “Trees and powerlines down the whole way” they are reeling people on Military Drive. #ARwx #ARStormTeam pic.twitter.com/eCUAcPlcPF — Neale Zeringue (@NealeZeringue) March 31, 2023

There are currently thousands of customers without power due to the severe storms. According to PowerOutages.us, Pulaski County are reporting the most outages.

Multiple tornado warnings are still being issued in Arkansas as the day progresses into the late evening.