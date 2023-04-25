JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Helping those recovering from recent storms and sharing the love of faith was part of the message Tuesday at Hope Lutheran Church in Jacksonville.

Two days, that was all courtesy of Forged by Fire, a disaster relief non-profit from New Orleans.

The organization has been cooking meals for those picking up the pieces from last month’s tornado, showing that they backed more than just prayers, but actions also.

“We come with our feeding ministry, and we like to think that when we serve that plate of food, it’s that chance to give a little hope to that person,” Paul Ernewein with Forged by Fire said. “It’s not just a bowl of food, it’s a bowl of hope, for a better day.”

Forged by Fire has helped others recover from natural disasters in Florida, Texas and Alabama.

Their next stop is Rolling Forks, Mississippi, which was heavily damaged last month after an EF-4 tornado hit that community.